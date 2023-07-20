High Cost Of Living: Buhari Was Right When He Said We’ll Miss Him- PDP Chieftain, Abdullahi Ibrahim

As the nation continues to groan under the severe hardship occasioned by the rising cost of living, prominent northern politician, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Abdullahi Ibrahim has taken a jab at the Bola Tinubu administration by using the immediate past government as a yardstick.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program on Wednesday night, Abdullahi, who is the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, explained that the harsh economic realities being experienced by Nigerians under the present government have led them to miss the Buhari regime despite its perceived utter failure in running the affairs of the country in the past 8 years.

He said; “Don’t forget, this government inherited a bad situation, one of the worst in human history, that is, the 8 years of President Muhammadu Buhari. It was on that ground that Nigerians said anything could go. And that was why they even allowed this government in the first place, giving it the benefit of the doubt.

But, if you have watched events between yesterday and today, you will realize that, truly, Buhari was right when he said we were going to miss him. And we are missing him already. It is sad and absolutely unfortunate that a government as terrible as that of Buhari would appear to be welcomed in this period.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 5:40).

