NEWS

High Cost Of Living: Buhari Was Right When He Said We’ll Miss Him- PDP Chieftain, Abdullahi Ibrahim

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 353 1 minute read

As the nation continues to groan under the severe hardship occasioned by the rising cost of living, prominent northern politician, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Abdullahi Ibrahim has taken a jab at the Bola Tinubu administration by using the immediate past government as a yardstick.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program on Wednesday night, Abdullahi, who is the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, explained that the harsh economic realities being experienced by Nigerians under the present government have led them to miss the Buhari regime despite its perceived utter failure in running the affairs of the country in the past 8 years.

He said; “Don’t forget, this government inherited a bad situation, one of the worst in human history, that is, the 8 years of President Muhammadu Buhari. It was on that ground that Nigerians said anything could go. And that was why they even allowed this government in the first place, giving it the benefit of the doubt.

But, if you have watched events between yesterday and today, you will realize that, truly, Buhari was right when he said we were going to miss him. And we are missing him already. It is sad and absolutely unfortunate that a government as terrible as that of Buhari would appear to be welcomed in this period.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 5:40).

FranklySpeaking123 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 353 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Senator Wear For Men To Senator Wear For Men To Rock This Weekend

1 min ago

Mothers, Here Are Some Outfits That Can Be Complemented With Gele

12 mins ago

“Truly Buhari was right to say we are going to miss him, we are missing him already- Ibrahim

20 mins ago

High Cost Of Living: Tinubu Can’t Turn Himself Into King Solomon, He Needs Help From The FEC – Chuks Akunna

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button