He’s Not As Quick As Lukaku – Stewart Robson Reacts To Chelsea, Inter Vlahovic & Lukaku Swap Deal

According to several sources, Chelsea are currently negotiating a deal with Juventus to sign Dusan Vlahovic in a cash + Lukaku swap deal this summer. Juventus reported want the Serbian gone while Chelsea are also desperate to get Lukaku off their books.

Reacting to this transfer news, ESPN pundit, Stewart Robson, delivered a fairly critical assessment of the Juventus forward. According to the former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder, he was quite surprised when the Italian giants paid €81.6M for Vlahovic in January of 2022. He believes the striker is a decent player but not top class.

The pundit went also expressed his doubt over the striker moving to Chelsea because of his lack of pace.

“I was surprised when Juventus paid all that money for Vlahovic. I thought he was a decent player without being a top class player. He’s not got a great burst of pace. He’s certainly not as quick as Lukaku. He’s okay with his back to goal. The only area where he’s better than Lukaku is when balls come into the box in the air.

“I think Juventus paid well over the odds for him.. I think if he went to Chelsea I’m not sure how well he would do there.”

There is a large percentage of Chelsea fans who are also not in support of this deal also and they will probably agree with Robson’s assessment of the player.

