Hermes Begs Organizers To Include Him In BBNaija All Stars.

The former BBNaija housemate was seen humorously pleading with the organizers to be added to the program in a video that he posted on his Instagram page.

He remarked, “So, it is the second day and I am still out here trying to get in there,” expressing how much he missed being in the house. I know you miss me because I miss you too, Big Brother, so what’s up.

This happened when the show’s host, Ebuka, revealed that a few former housemates would serve again as jurors for the weekly evictions.

Hermes continued, “You know how I can be, so I am trying to get in there and give you all the action. Get me in there, Big Brother. I even went and got my hair done to demonstrate how much you altered my life.

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, Ebuka made an announcement that left viewers wondering whether any past housemates would be moving into the compound. Hermes explicitly stated in his video that he supported the housemates who were there at the time and that he had no grudges towards them.

I don’t know how, but I have to be there because I miss you, he said. No offense intended to anyone there; everyone is doing fantastically; I love practically everyone there; my people are there.

The dancer said, “I want to enter that area. Please pick up your phones and get back to me. You all are aware of these things, therefore I just want to give them something. Pick up the phone; I’ve been calling you, multichoice. Somehow, Big Brother called me.

Many of his followers have begun to wonder if he will soon be returning to the house after his post.

