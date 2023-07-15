Here Is Why Consuming Caffeine And Alcohol Close To Bed time May Affect Your Sleep

If you find yourself struggling to get a good night’s sleep, you might want to take a closer look at your caffeine and alcohol consumption. Consuming caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime can have a negative impact on your sleep. Here’s why:

Caffeine, found in coffee, tea, soda, and chocolate, is a stimulant that can keep you awake. It blocks sleep-inducing chemicals in the brain, making it harder to fall asleep. Even if you can fall asleep after consuming caffeine, the quality of your sleep may be affected, leading to more fragmented and restless sleep.

Alcohol, on the other hand, may initially make you feel drowsy and help you fall asleep faster. However, it can disrupt your sleep cycle and prevent you from entering the deeper stages of sleep. This can result in frequent awakenings throughout the night, leaving you feeling groggy and unrested in the morning.

To improve your sleep, it’s best to avoid caffeine and alcohol in the hours leading up to bedtime. Instead, opt for calming herbal teas or other decaffeinated beverages. Creating a relaxing bedtime routine and establishing a regular sleep schedule can also contribute to better sleep quality. Remember, a restful night’s sleep starts with making wise choices about what you consume before bedtime.

