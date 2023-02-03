Here Is The Nigerian State That Abuja Was Created From

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The city of Abuja serves as Nigeria’s federal capital territory. It should be noted that Lagos used to be the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s capital city. However, Abuja replaced Lagos in 1991. It should be noted that Abuja was built on the uninhabited ground. The Premium Times has validated this information.

It is crucial to note that this pristine land was out of another state of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Let’s carefully identify the Nigerian state from which the federal capital territory was formed.

• Niger State

The majority of the land that makes up Abuja was taken from Niger State, which is located in Nigeria’s North-Central geopolitical zone, according to a story by the Premium Times. The federal capital territory was given the name Abuja by a community in Niger State, according to The Premium Times. Suleja is the current name of this town.

