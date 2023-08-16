Here is the full list of Tinubu’s ministers and their designations

“The Presidential Office, on Wednesday, revealed the official roles of the ministers set to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu.

The comprehensive compilation of ministers and their respective designations follows:

– Minister Of Communications, Innovation And Digital Economy: Bosun Tijani

– Minister Of State, Environment And Ecological Management: Ishak Salako

– Minister Of Finance And Coordinating Minister Of The Economy: Wale Edun

– Minister Of Marine And Blue Economy: Bunmi Tunji-Ojo

– Minister Of Power: Adebayo Adelabu

– Minister Of State, Health And Social Welfare: Tunji Alausa

– Minister Of Solid Minerals Development: Dele Alake

– Minister Of Tourism: Lola Ade-John

– Minister Of Transportation: Adegboyega Oyetola

– Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment: Doris Anite

– Minister of Innovation Science and Technology: Uche Nnaji

– Minister of State, Labour and Employment: Nkiruka Onyejeocha

– Minister of Women Affairs: Uju Kennedy

– Minister of Works: David Umahi

– Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development: Festus Keyamo

– Minister of Youth: Abubakar Momoh

– Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion: Betta Edu

– Minister of State, Gas Resources: Ekperikpe Ekpo

– Minister of State, Petroleum Resources: Heineken Lokpobiri

– Minister of Sports Development: John Enoh

– Minister of Federal Capital Territory: Nyesom Wike

– Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development: Abdullahi Gwarzo

– Minister of Budget and Economic Planning: Atiku Bagudu

– Minister of State, FCT: Mariga Mahmoud

– Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation: Bello Goronyo

– Minister of Agriculture: Abubakar Kyari

– Minister of Education: Tahir Mamman

– Minister of Police Affairs: Ibrahim Geidam

– Minister of Foreign Affairs: Yusuf Tuggar

– Minister of Interior: Saidu Alkali

– Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare: Ali Pate

– Minister of State, Steel and Development: Maigari Ahmadu

– Minister of Steel and Development: Shuaibu Audu

– Minister of Information and National Orientation: Muhammed Idris

– Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice: Lateef Fagbemi

– Minister of Labour and Employment: Simon Lalong

– Minister of State, Police Affairs: Inman Suleiman

– Minister of Special Duties: Zephaniah Jisalo

– Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation: Joseph Utsev

– Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security: Aliyu Abdullahi

– Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy: Hannatu Musawa

– Minister of Defence: Muhammed Badaru

– Minister of State for Defence: Bello Matawalle

– Minister of State, Education: Tanko Sununu

– Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Ahmed Dangiwa.”

source: punch

Ambaz (

)