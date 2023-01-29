Here Is The Fake News Being Spread By Obi Supporters, Same People Planning To Hack INEC BVAS- Bayo Onanuga says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the next month’s presidential election, the Director Media, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has dragged supporters of the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, for claiming that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has rendered over ₦200 billion Naira Bola Tinubu kept in his home for vote buying useless.

While reacting, Mr Bayo Onanuga described the alleged report being spread by Peter Obi’s supporters as “malicious fake news.” He went on and claimed that these Peter Obi’s supporters are the same people who are planning to hack INEC BVAS, so as to steal the votes on social media.

Mr Bayo Onanuga made this disclosure on his twitter handle, while reacting to a certain tweet which claimed that over ₦200 Billion belonging to Bola Tinubu, which was kept inside his home for vote buying have been rendered useless by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

It should be recalled that central bank of Nigeria, CBN, has urged Nigerians to make sure that their old Naira notes are changed to the new ones on or before 31st of January 2021. President Buhari also noted that the reason for this is to make sure that politicians who stored money for vote buying in the forthcoming election will not be able to use the stored money.

