Here is The Crowd That Trooped Out For Obi A Day To His Mega Campaign In Abuja

A presidential election is coming up in a matter of weeks, and politicians are actively rallying their bases in preparation.

Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential candidate for the Labor Party, visited Abuja to meet with his supporters, where he was met by a massive crowd.

On Wednesday, the supporters came out in force to greet him after he had visited the Kugbo market in Abuja.

Prior to meeting with the merchants, Peter obi met with several delegates from the United Nations in Nigeria.

Furthermore, he arrived in the state on Wednesday in preparation for Thursday’s labor party massive event in the federal capital area.

He recently traveled to Kwara on Monday, but will take the next two days off before holding his massive rally in Abuja on Wednesday and Thursday.

From the looks of the photos and videos coming out of Abuja, the crowd was rather large and gave the labor party presidential candidate a warm greeting.

People may be seen waving and happy as his motorcade arrives in photos that are already making the rounds online.

Peter Obi was in Abuja a few weeks ago, meeting with university of Abuja students over breakfast at an invitation-only event.

