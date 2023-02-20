Here Are Two States That Existed In Nigeria Until 1991

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On October 1st, 1960, the Federal Republic of Nigeria attained independence. Since 1960, Nigeria has undergone significant development. There are currently 36 states and the federal capital territory in the nation. Let’s carefully identify the two states that used to exist in Nigeria until 1991.

• Gongola State

Gongola State formerly existed in the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s northern area, according to a report by The Guardian. However, current Nigeria does not have this state. In 1991, it was split in two to become Adamawa State and Taraba State. Vanguard has also verified this information.

• Bendel State

According to The Vanguard , this state existed up to 1991. The same source claims that Bendel state was split into the present-day states of Edo and Delta. Thus, Delta State and Edo State were established in 1991.

