Here Are Two New States That Were Proposed To Be Created In The South-East Geopolitical Zone

The Federal Republic of Nigeria is made up of 36 states and the federal capital territory, which is situated in the city of Abuja. States like Anambra and Ebonyi are situated in the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s South-East geopolitical zone, it should be noted. Additionally, it should be noted that there are currently five states in the South-East region. The South-East geopolitical zone would get the following two new states.

• Aba State

Today, Aba is a major city in Abia State. It should be noted that Abia State is a part of Nigeria’s South-East geopolitical region. According to a report by the Punch Newspaper, the Nigerian senate wanted to create new states, with Aba State being one of them. The current Abia State would no longer include this state.

• Orashi State

Another state in the South-East was suggested to be founded. According to The Punch Newspaper, the new state would be formed from the current Imo State and Anambra State.

