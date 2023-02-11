Here Are Reactions After Shehu Sani Said CBN Should Give New Naira Notes To Police To Share To Us

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions have gone agog after Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna South Senatorial District in the Upper, said that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, should give the new Naira Notes to the Police to share to Nigerians since the commercial banks are hoarding the New Naira Notes.

Below are the reactions that followed suit.

A Twitter user asked him if there is anywhere he have seen farmers keeping or siting their yams close to their goats.

Another Twitter user told him that it should be allocated to NEPA people to be shared properly because they know everyone’s house.

Another Twitter user said that the CBN should allocate the new notes to the Jehovah’s Witness members because it will definitely get to them as they are closer to the people than the police.

Another Twitter user told Senator Shehu Sani that he is the real Nollywood actor and not Peter Obi. He said he can not stop laughing and that he has made his day even without the new notes.

Another Twitter user asked him what do he think the police will do with that opportunity.

Another Twitter user said that it is not an option and that, the CBN should allocate it to their reliable agents and send them to different local government areas.

See Other Reactions Below.

