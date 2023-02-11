This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Here Are Reactions After Peter Obi Said LP Will Be Concluding Their 36 States Rally In Lagos Today.

Different reactions have trooped in after the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, said that the Labour Party, LP, and the OBIDIENT Family will be concluding their 36 States campaign rally in Lagos State today.

Peter Obi took to his official Twitter handle to say that today, the labour Party, LP, and the Obidient family will conclude their state rallies in Lagos State. Obi said that it’s been whirlwind and a very value-added experience across the 36 States.

Mr Obi then thanked Nigerians for engaging constructively and that the mission to take back Nigeria is real and that the core objective is in sight.

Obi concluded by saying, that they should make it happen and that saving Nigeria is Now or Never.

See The Reactions That Followed Suit Below.

A twitter user thanked Peter Obi for his courageous sacrifice of being the acolyte of the New Nigeria Project and also, he told Obi that they cherish him.

Another Twitter user told Obi that they are already there and are waiting for him.

Another Twitter user told Obi that the stage is set and that they cannot wait to see him.

Another Twitter user prayer to the Almighty God with grateful heart and gave him thanks for the opportunity to engage in the state rallies across Nigeria. He prayed that God will bless Peter Obi and guide his members 9f the Labour Party and the OBIDIENTS family as they conclude their rallies in Lagos State.

Another Twitter user told Obi that they can not afford another 8 years of untold suffering.

Another Twitter user told Peter Obi that there are several attempts to stop his people from attending today’s really and that he hopes every OBIDIENT over there breaks through.

See Other Reactions In The Screenshots Below.

