Here Are Reactions After Peter Obi Said His Spouse Arrived In Port Harcourt To Engage Fellow Women

Different reactions have trooped in after the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, said that their Spouses, Margaret Obi and Aisha Baba-Ahmed and their team arrived in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital, to engage their fellow women.

Peter Obi took to his official twitter handle to say that their spouses, Margaret Obi and Aisha Baba-Ahmed, and their team has arrived in Port Harcourt, The Garden City – this morning, to engage their fellow women.

Obi said that their commitment to gender mainstreaming and parity remains absolute.

Furthermore, Peter Obi said that they have put their spouses in the forefront to drive their message of inclusivity, which will be pivotal in their national rebirth.

A Twitter user said that Gender mainstreaming is interactive in the New Nigeria.

Another Twitter user thanked Peter Obi for taking their wives along on the journey and that they love them all.

Another Twitter user asked if anyone noticed that Peter Obi’s wife now dresses lile Datti’s wife. He said that it shows the bond between both women, thereby cementing the bond between both husbands.

Another Twitter user said that this is the time to make Nigeria great because they have suffered for a long time, and that it is time to regain their place in the word. He said that if they have musicians, footballers and artists who make ways internationally, then they are not incapable of greatness.

Another Twitter user said that he absolutely believe in women integration or mainstreaming in governance and that it brings out the best in women.

He also said that seeing Mrs Obi and Mrs Datti drive this move is an unprecedented paradigm shift in polity and that, they are two beautiful women who are energetic and dynamic and that, they love them both.

