Here Are Reactions After Peter Obi Reacted To The Death Of Commodore Dan Suleiman(Photos).

Different reactions have trooped in after the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, reacted to the sudden death of Commodore Dan Suleiman.

On hearing about the demise of the Late Commodore, Peter Obi took to his official twitter handle to say that it is with deep sense of sadness that he received the sad news about him and he went further to describe him as a very respected, experienced, diligent, and discerning politician who added great value to any enterprise he engaged in.

The former Anambra State Governor went further to say that the late Commodore was an engaging Statesman and a diligent leader who served Nigeria and the middle belt region selflessly and diligently.

Peter Obi went further to acknowledge the that the death of the late Commodore was a huge loss to the Suleiman Family, the entire middle belt and to Nigeria.

Peter Obi concluded by saying that he commiserates with him on behalf of himself and his family and prayed that God will grant him eternal rest and also, grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Below Are Some Of The Reactions That Trooped In In The Screenshots Below.

A twitter user said that it’s always heartbreaking to hear of sad or events and prayed that the Almighty gives his family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Another twitter user said that he is so sorry for the loss and that the late Commodore was truly a remarkable leader who will be greatly missed. He also prayed that his legacy lives on and may he rest in peace.

Another twitter user prayed that he will rest in peace and that his labour will not be in vain as a new Nigeria is possible.

Another twitter user prayed for his soul to rest in peace and that God grant his loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

Another twitter user prayed that his soul and the souls of all the faithful that have departed through the mercy of God rest in peace, Amen.

Another twitter user prayed for a perfect rest for him till they all meet gain but regardless, they are carrying on with life and then asked Peter Obi if he is still coming to Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, today.

See the rest of the reactions in the screenshots below.

