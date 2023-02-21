NEWS

Here Are Four States In Nigeria That Have A Border With Abuja

Here Are Four States In Nigeria That Have A Border With Abuja

In 1991, the location of Nigeria’s federal capital territory was changed from Lagos to Abuja. This indicates that Abuja has been the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s capital city since 1991. In order to conduct business or attend education, many people typically relocate from their home states to Abuja. Below are the four Nigerian states that share a border with Abuja.

• Niger State

The Federal Republic of Nigeria’s northern area is home to the state of Niger. The territory of the national capital shares a boundary with this state. This is according to a The Guardian report.

• Kaduna State

Another well-liked state in northern Nigeria is Kaduna State. This state and the federal capital territory are divided by a geographical border. According to Vanguard News, this information is accurate.

• Nasarawa State

The Federal Republic of Nigeria’s North Central geopolitical zone includes this state. Abuja shares a land border with Nasarawa state. The Premium Times claims as much.

• Kogi State

The North-Central geopolitical zone of Nigeria includes Kogi State as well. This state does indeed share a border with Abuja, according to The Punch Newspaper.

