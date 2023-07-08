NEWS

Herdsmen: Sheikh Gumi Reacts When Asked What He Would Say If Tinubu Tells Him To Lead Negotiations

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic cleric, has reacted after he was asked to reveal his response if President Bola Tinubu asks him to lead negotiations with herdsmen. While speaking in an interview with Trust TV, he made it clear that he doesn’t have to lead, adding that he would volunteer himself to be part of any group approved by the government to handle these talks and he would also recommend other scholars to join so that peace can be restored to affected areas.

He said, “I don’t have to lead it but I would volunteer myself to be part of it. There is nothing like leading; it is just like a holistic package that will look into it. We need Emirs to come in, we need scholars to come in, we need university professors because there are so many that have made research on these issues and we all need to come together. I think we can all sit down together so that we have peace and people can go back to their farms.”

Speaking further, Sheikh Gumi made it clear that he will continue to advocate for amnesty for the armed herdsmen who have lost their cattle. He said that he doesn’t rule out the use of force but it should be the last resort, adding that most of them are tired of their lifestyle in the forest and want to be accepted back into the society.

