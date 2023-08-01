NEWS

Herdsmen Destroy Farmland Worth N100m in Delta

According to The Guardian , Marauding herdsmen have caused significant damage to about 300 farmlands valued at N100 million in Obetim-Uno community, Afor, located in Ndokwa East Local Council of Delta State. According to community leader Sunny Neme, the destruction has been ongoing for over a year, resulting in a loss of crops worth millions. The herders have also resorted to violence, posing a threat to the lives of farmers, many of whom are women, leading to a situation of hunger and livelihood insecurity.

As an agrarian community, Obetim-Uno’s main source of sustenance comes from its farms, but the destructive actions of the herdsmen have left them feeling helpless. Despite attempts at dialogue, the herders have shown no interest in peaceful resolution, prompting the community to seek the intervention of government authorities. Two herders, Abdul Mohammed and Ali Abdul, were arrested as a result of these efforts.

Community leaders are demanding that the herdsmen leave their community and compensate those whose farms have been destroyed. They also call for the immediate removal of the herders’ cows from their land, as the community did not grant them permission for grazing. The situation has caused great concern and anxiety among the villagers, and they seek a peaceful resolution to restore their livelihoods and ensure safety in their community.

