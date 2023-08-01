Her Presence Will Bring Us Good Fortune In Court – Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo is a Nollywood actor, a lawyer and a Labour party supporter. He went to the court today to alledgedly continue the tribunal and he met a notable woman who he believes her presence will bring good fortune for the Labour Party.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo’s tweet, he made it known to us that he met a popular Nigerian writer identified as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and he was excited to see her in court. When he saw her, he was positive that her presence will bring goodluck for them in court. Kenneth Okonkwo said Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will bring fortune for them because her name ‘Ngozi’ means blessing.

Kenneth Okonkwo shared a tweet saying;

“1st August, 2023. We are seated now waiting for the judges to come in. It’s great meeting the queen of the books herself, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in court. I have no doubt that her presence will bring us good fortune because Ngozi means blessing. May God answer our prayers”.

