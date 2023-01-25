Help Me Tell The Elders Standing Beside Me To Keep Quiet; They’ve Eaten Their Own Food—Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During the APC presidential campaign rally in Ogun State, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, told the supporters to tell the people standing close to him to keep quiet for him to say what he wants to say. Tinubu, who quite spoke in proverb, stated that they’re making noise because they’ve eaten their own food.

He made the statement after being interrupted by noise from the podium. Tinubu, however, promised to improve the country if he became president by bringing down the price of fuel and giving students loans.

According to him, “you people should keep quiet.” Please, help me tell the Elders standing close to let me say what I want to say. They have eaten lafu, ikokore, or you don’t understand? “The other day, we told you.”

