Help Me Tell The Elders Standing Beside Me To Keep Quiet, They’ve Eaten Their Own Food – Tinubu.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Presidential candidates have been holding their Presidential campaign rallies in different places in the country.

Recently, it was reported that the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and some members of his campaign team held their Presidential campaign rally in Ogun State

However, while addressing the people during the APC Presidential campaign rally in Ogun State, the one time governor of Lagos State and flag-bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu told the people who were present during the campaign to tell the people standing close to him to keep quiet for him to say what he has to say. The APC flag-bearer, Bola Tinubu, who quite spoke in proverb, noted that they’re making noise because they’ve eaten their own food.

Bola Tinubu made this statement after he was interrupted by noise from the podium. Bola Tinubu, however, assured the people that he will improve the country if elected in the forthcoming Presidential election by bringing down the price of fuel and giving students loans.

According to Bola Tinubu, he said, “You people should keep quiet. Please, help me tell the elders standing close to let me say what I want to say. They have eaten lafu, ikokore, or you don’t understand? The other day, we told you”.

