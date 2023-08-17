Helicopter crash: Insecurity has embarrassed and cost us precious lives and properties -Peter Obi

According to The Punch, the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, expressed sadness about the recent crash of a MI-171 helicopter that resulted in the loss of soldiers’ lives from the Nigerian Air Force. He shared his sympathy for the soldiers’ families and highlighted the unfortunate incident on his social media.

Peter Obi also mentioned his concern about the widespread insecurity in the country, which he believes is causing significant harm to lives, property, and the economy.

He called for a thorough investigation into the crash to avoid similar incidents in the future and encouraged the NAF and other security agencies to stay strong despite the difficulties they face.

He said, “The deplorable level of insecurity in most parts of the country has continued to embarrass and cost us precious lives and properties, with the attendant economic costs. My heart is with the families of the gallant soldiers who lost their lives in that incident.”

