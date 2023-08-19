Heavy Security presence in Niger over fear of attack

Reports show that in the wake of the two attacks that rocked Niger State on Sunday Night and Monday morning in which 36 gallant soldiers were killed, the Niger State residents have been full of fear following heavy Security in the state capital.

Therefore, Punch paper had reported that there has been more presence of gallant troops, military trucks, and Higher ranked personnel in some areas in the Minna, Niger state capital. According to another report, GunTruck’s load of soldiers and machine guns were seen moving towards the direction of Shiroro, the local government area where the attacks took place on Sunday night and Monday Morning.

Moreover, the Punch paper reported that there has been heavy Security including police patrol vehicles at major public places in Niger state capital.

From all indications, the security agencies were more alert in the event of any unforeseen incident which could happen in the state capital.

According to another story, the state Police Command spokesman, Abiodun Wasiu, has reacted to this development in an interview with a journalist. He confirmed that the deployments of heavy Security personnel aimed to cube insecurity since bandits had been disturbing the peace of the state capital.

Source. The Punch paper.

