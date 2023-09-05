Heavens Won’t Fall, Tribunal Judgement Is Not Final – Femi Falana

Famous human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) is concerned about how much attention Nigerians are giving the impending Presidential Election Petition Tribunal decision.

According to the lawyer, no election petition has resulted in as much blackmail and intimidation of the judges as the 2023 tribunal.

Falana, however, emphasized that the tribunal’s judgment is not conclusive and that all parties concerned must remember that the Supreme Court has the authority to overturn any ruling made by the presidential tribunal, according to The Punch.

Naija reports that the lawyer claimed on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

No matter what the tribunal decides on Wednesday, nothing will come to an end, therefore the judges shouldn’t feel frightened, according to the senior counsel.

You might recall that the Court of Appeal declared on Monday that it would rule on the petitions for the presidential election on September 6, 2023.

