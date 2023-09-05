NEWS

Heavens Won’t Fall, Tribunal Judgement Is Not Final – Femi Falana

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

Famous human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) is concerned about how much attention Nigerians are giving the impending Presidential Election Petition Tribunal decision.

According to the lawyer, no election petition has resulted in as much blackmail and intimidation of the judges as the 2023 tribunal.

Falana, however, emphasized that the tribunal’s judgment is not conclusive and that all parties concerned must remember that the Supreme Court has the authority to overturn any ruling made by the presidential tribunal, according to The Punch.

Naija reports that the lawyer claimed on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

No matter what the tribunal decides on Wednesday, nothing will come to an end, therefore the judges shouldn’t feel frightened, according to the senior counsel.

You might recall that the Court of Appeal declared on Monday that it would rule on the petitions for the presidential election on September 6, 2023.

ReporterFK (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Shehu Sani React To What John Onaiyekan Said Regarding The 2023 Presidential Election Tribunal

4 mins ago

Hojlund Reveals What Casemiro Told Him After Being Grabbed By The Brazilian During Arsenal Clash

6 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: No Candidate Deserves Win, As PEPC Delivers Verdict Tomorrow – Bode George; Obasanjo Hits Bola Tinubu

15 mins ago

Kogi: Tribunal sacks Sen. Jibrin Isah, orders supplementary election

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button