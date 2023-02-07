Heaven Was Promised On Earth 8 Years Ago, We Didn’t See It – Datti Baba-Ahmed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The running mate of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed reacted to the progress his party has made so far since the commencement of the campaign among other issues of national importance. According to the LP presidential running mate, while he was speaking at Channels TV early this evening, he stated that the recent campaign rallies across some northern states have revealed that LP is a strong force other parties will struggle to contend with in the coming election.

Baba-Ahmed went on to express his dismay over the failure of the ruling party. He reacted thus, “In the last one week, the pains of Nigerians have added to the appeal of LP. However, we are quick to remind them that LP is here for good. Our love for the country is not only when you have crisis.

Heaven was promised on earth 8 years ago, we did not see it. Less than 3 weeks to the election and somebody comes out to tell you that in one week to election you will see it. Whoever stands now to tell you that your security system has improved does not mean well for you”.

