HEARTBREAKING: 63-year-old woman falls ill after losing N6.2 million to scammers.

A 63-year-old woman in Lagos has been unwell after losing N6.2 million to fraudsters. Anu Joseph, the victim’s daughter, said that her mother is currently suffering from high blood pressure as a result of the incident. On June 7, 2023, the woman attempted to send money to her mother but was unable to complete the transaction owing to a missing document. While returning from the bank, the woman’s mother was a victim of the fraudsters.

On June 7, 2023, the narrator attempted to transfer money to her mother at a bank office on Victoria Island but was unable to complete the transaction due to a missing document. She inquired as to how to get from there to Ojuelegba. A car pulled in front of her, and the driver asked where she was going. They talked about pounds and a consignment, and she agreed to withdraw N3 million and provide money to them. The narrator stated her mother withdrew N3M and went with the driver to see someone who provided bank information.

Fraudsters called Joseph’s mother and sent money to her until she ran out of money. The crooks continued to contact her, sending her money totaling N6.2 million.Joseph wonders why it was so difficult for police officers at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Alagbon to track down the scammers despite having their bank account information. According to FCID spokesperson Niyi Ogundeyi, the inquiry is still ongoing, and processes must be financed regardless of who is handling the matter. The victim’s daughter has seen the petition and is now in a better position to denounce the scam.

Police in Lagos need to trace phone numbers on accounts in order to identify people who do not have addresses, but they do not have a tracking machine or a court order. The police will have to travel to Ibadan to secure the appropriate court order, as banks will be unable to function without it. The investigation is still ongoing, and the officer in charge is attempting to apprehend individuals. State Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin recommends citizens learn from the mistakes of others and exercise caution when engaging in financial discussions. The police will continue to investigate complaints and encourage people to be cautious in their regular routines.

Source: Punch

Bennieo (

)