Hearing From God Gives You Direction And Prosper all Your ways- Pastor EA Adeboye

The General Overseer Of Redeem Christian Church Of God (RCCG) pastor Adeboye in his recent post on facebook shared a message to the public

The anointed evangelist began by nothing that hearing from the almighty God is very neccessary if you want to suceed on earth and that God only speaks to his own and his own heareth him.

While speaking the cleric he report state that ‘Yesterday, we started discussing the reality of God still speaking to His people, even to this present moment. In today’s text, we read that though God spoke to His people through His prophets, now He speaks through His Son, Jesus Christ.This is made possible through the Holy Spirit whom Jesus sent to the Church right from the day of Pentecost.

Speaking furtherly, he said ‘God speaks only to His people. God has no time to waste talking to those who will not do His bidding. Beloved, there are a lot of blessings for those who hear from God. One of these blessings is that such people would avoid mistakes.

The envangelist concluded that hearing from God can reveal the type of business you can do to prosper. It can also help you know where to go, live, or what type of friends you should keep. If you desire to hear from God directly, you must give your life to Christ and live wholly for Him.

