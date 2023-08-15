Health Reasons Why You Need To Start Skipping White Bread

Bread is a globally accepted food that is loved by both young and old people. Everyone loves bread and tea for breakfast as it is not only very easy to make, but it is also a delicious and light early morning meal. However, medical experts have cautioned people on the intake of white refined bread to improve their health and prevent serious medical conditions

White bread offers your body very little nutritional value yet it increases your risk of being overweight and depressed. It is preferable to replace white bread with more wholesome wheat bread for your good. In this article, I’ll like to enlighten you about some reasons why you need to start skipping bread during meal times according to everyday health.

1. Raises blood sugar level significantly:

Carbohydrate foods like bread with little fiber content tend to be easily digested and the glucose in them is absorbed very quickly which can raise your blood sugar level suddenly. This is dangerous for patients with high blood sugar (diabetes)

2. Increases your risk of type 2 diabetes:

Due to the high sugar and low fiber content of white bread, a high amount of sugar is released. This makes the body release excess insulin to push the sugar into the cells. If this continues to occur, the cells become resistant to insulin, and diabetes might set in

3. You may add weight:

After eating refined carbs like white rice, bread, and flour, excess sugar is released into your body. When they are left unused, the sugar is stored as fats which can make you overweight. Bread is also easily digested leaving you hungry for more snacks.

