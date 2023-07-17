Health Issues that Can Affect Individuals 50 years & Above, How to Treat them

Ageing is a natural process that can be a great experience for most individuals. However, as this process trudges further in men and women 50 years of age and older, certain diseases establish their presence, hence the goal of this article.

In line with a publication by WebMD, we will be taking a quick look at seven (7) common problems and diseases that affect individuals 50 years of age and older, including safe and effective ways to manage them and maintain health. Let’s delve in:

1. Osteoporosis: As individuals approach 50 and above, the bones gradually lose their density and strength, making them fragile and vulnerable to fractures. A good line of action would be to consume calcium-rich diets in addition to vitamin D and supplements, keep up with simple exercises such as dancing, jogging and climbing stairs.

2. Urinary Incontinence and loss of bladder control are common among people in this age group. Urinary incontinence is often caused by weakening of the pelvic floor muscles, nerve problems. Treatment options range from lifestyle modifications and pelvic floor exercises to medications and, sometimes, surgical interventions.

3. Cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke: Key factors that contribute to these include hormonal changes, a sedentary lifestyle, a poor diet, smoking, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. Regular check-ups, a heart-healthy lifestyle, and good management of contributing factors can help abate this condition.

3. Cancer: The risk of developing breast cancer increases with age, particularly after menopause. Regular breast self-examinations, mammograms, and clinical breast exams can aid in early detection.

Similarly, in men, enlargement and cancer of the prostate often result. Treatment may include surgery and chemotherapy, among other medically approved procedures.

4. Depression is a psychological or mental disorder common in older people. Unstable hormonal changes and the death or distance of a loved one, amongst other factors, are key contributors. The presence and support of family and friends, counselling and therapy, medication, and lifestyle modifications can help allete this condition.

5. Type 2 diabetes, which is a metabolic disorder that can also establish its presence in individuals clocking 50 and above. Individuals with a sedentary lifestyle, a poor diet, or a family history of the disease are more prone to this. Treatment and management usually involve maintaining a healthy diet, regular exercise, weight management, and routine check-ups.

6. Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are conditions that cause joint inflammation and pain in individuals in this age group. Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and managing joint pain through medication or other therapies can help allete symptoms and improve quality of life.

7. Optic nerve damage and vision impairments such as the inability to read tiny or bold-letter content, glaucoma, and cataracts also results. Regular examination of the eye and the allocation of appropriate lenses by an optometrist can help correct visual impairment.

