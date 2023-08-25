Health conditions that can cause bleeding during pregnancy

According to Medicalnewstoday, bleeding during pregnancy is a clear sign that something is wrong. So many people attribute bleeding during pregnancy to miscarriage but studies have shown that there are other causes attached to it. Some of the causes of bleeding during intercourse include;

1. Changes in the cervix

During pregnancy, the normal hormone that is produced can induce alterations to the cervix, thereby rendering it softer and more prone to bleeding. You can seek medical help when it starts escalating.

2. Infection

Infection can also trigger bleeding during pregnancy. It may even be accompanied by an abnormal female organ discharge.

3. Molar pregnancy

This can also be known as gestational trophoblastic disease or hydatidiform mole. It refers to an abnormality of fertilization that leads to the growth of abnormal tissue within the uterus. This can also lead to bleeding.

4. Ectopic pregnancy

Research has shown that modest female organ bleeding and increasing abdominal pain may infer the existence of an ectopic pregnancy. Seek medical help once this begins to happen.

All women should visit a medical expert once the bleeding begins to escalate.

