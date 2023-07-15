Healing The Sick Is Not The Gospel – Reverend Father Oluoma Says, Urges Pastors To Preach The Gospel

Reverend Father John Chinenye Oluoma, a Catholic priest in Abuja sends an important message to believers a recent post on his official Facebook page. He spoke about preaching the gospel which is a mandate by our Lord Jesus Christ given to o believers before leaving the earth.

He said, “There’s a difference between healing the sick and the gospel. Healing the sick is not the gospel, it is what we are told to do. The gospel is repentance for the Kingdom of God is at hand. Many people are not preaching the gospel, they are preaching things people are itching to hear. Jesus did not tell his disciples to go and preach the Pythagoras theorem of demons or anything about gender. You can’t out devils wherever they are and preach the gospel.

He then said, “Giving people 12 steps to financial prosperity is a good thing if it works but it’s not the gospel. Anyone can do that without referencing the Bible because there are financial experts who are not Christians. Some can give such tips without quoting a single verse in the Bible. So teaching people how to make money is not the gospel but the gospel comes in when you tell them what God wants them to do with the money”

So, Preaching the gospel is the essence of a pastor’s calling, as it holds the power to bring salvation, transformation, and eternal hope. By prioritizing the proclamation of the gospel, pastors fulfill their responsibility to communicate God’s truth, guide souls to Christ, and equip believers for the challenges of life. Elevating preaching ensures the gospel’s life-changing impact is central to ministry.

