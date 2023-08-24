He Won’t Play Tomorrow. It’s A Disappointment – Pochettino Gives Update On Mudryk Injury

Mauricio Pochettino has given good news about the injuries to Chelsea stars Mykhailo Mudryk and Carney Chukwuemeka. Chelsea host Luton Town on Friday night as they hope to finally get their first win under the Argentine.

However, the Blues go into the game with many players stuck on the sidelines due to injuries. Mudryk is the latest player to enter the treatment room.

On Thursday, the club announced that the Ukrainian winger “will begin rehabilitation following an evaluation of an injury suffered in training this week”.

However, Pochettino revealed in his pre-match press conference that the 22-year-old will not be sidelined for long, suggesting he could return to training in a few days. He won’t play tomorrow. It’s a disappointment. He is a player, and we hope to help him perform the way we believe he can.

It’s not a big problem; maybe a week or a few days to get him on the team.

There was also good news for Chukwuemeka, who was sent off last Sunday against West Ham shortly after scoring his side’s only goal of the game.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the midfielder had undergone surgery, but his manager insists the situation is not too serious, adding: “It’s unfortunate, especially to lose Carney on Sunday. – This is football. I am sure we will compete tomorrow.

Carney’s problem is not as big as feared. I think weeks, not months. Hopefully, he can come back as soon as possible. He scored a goal and then got injured. It’s unfortunate, but it could be stronger. He’s young and getting much, much better.

There was also an update on long-term absentee Armando Broja, who has been sidelined since injuring his knee during the World Cup break last year.

We also have to wait; he is close, but the last step is difficult after the injury. A lot of these injuries are bad luck. [Christopher] Nkunku and Carney or [Wesley] Fofana How do you manage? It’s not about the training or the methods. Sometimes it happens.

In some cases, many factors can play a role. Speaking in general is difficult because the situations are different. We have to talk about Carney, Broja, and Mudyrk, and it is difficult to explain.

Usually, you can talk about bad luck or bad coaching. There is definitely bad luck in Carney, Broja, Fofana, and Nkunku.

