This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“He Was Trying To Recreate The Obidients Moment, But Was Flung Like A Roasted Corn” — Twitter User.

A recent video featuring an aspiring presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been making waves on social media. In the video, we can see a young boy trying to recreate the moment when the former governor of Anambra State was flagged down by a boy, standing in front of his vehicle.

However, instead of allowing the boy to recreate the moment, the police officer whisked him away from the front of the vehicle.

Doctor Pengking, a Twitter user, took to his social media page to react to the video, writing, “He was trying to recreate the Obidients moment? He was flung like a roasted corn”.

His post has generated numerous reactions from Nigerians, with some expressing their disapproval of the way the boy was treated.

The reactions to the video come at a time when Nigerians are preparing for the upcoming election. With many unsure of the outcome of the election, it is no surprise that Nigerians are expressing their views on the video. While some are applauding the police officer for his swift action, others believe that there are better ways to handle such matters.

The election is drawing near, and it remains to be seen who will win the election. Regardless, the viral video of the young boy trying to recreate the Obidients moment has led to a social media discussion about the way in which such matters should be handled. As Nigerians continue to express their opinions, it is important to remember that the safety of the public should always be the priority.

Video Link below:

Source: Twitter.

Content created and supplied by: Businessadvocate (via 50minds

News )

#Recreate #Obidients #Moment #Flung #Roasted #Corn #Twitter #User“He Was Trying To Recreate The Obidients Moment, But Was Flung Like A Roasted Corn” — Twitter User. Publish on 2023-02-22 23:40:15