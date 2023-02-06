He Thought He Was Talking Against PDP/LP But Ending Up Campaigning Against Himself -Kenneth Okonkwo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Labour Party chieftain and spokespeople for the Obi/Datti presidential campaign committee, Kenneth Okonkwo has slammed APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over statements he made about the current Naira devaluation and petrol scarcity, among other challenges afflicting the country. Asiwaju Tinubu believes he is campaigning against opposition parties, but he is actually campaigning against himself and his party, the APC, according to Okonkwo.

“Tinubu thinks he’s fighting against the PDP or Labour Party, but he ends up campaigning against the APC and himself,” Okonkwo says. Every time Tinubu spew nonsense against his party, I know his true aim is to disparage the opposition’s accomplishments.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Even when he said that the Naira redesign and petrol scarcity were all aimed at him during a campaign rally in Abeokuta, he thought he was criticizing the PDP, but then he forgot he was blackmailing his own party because he is unaware that his party is today the ruling party.

HealthTourist (

)