He Thinks He Talks Against The PDP/LP But He Ends Up Campaigning Against Himself and the APC—Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a Labour Party chieftain and spokesmen for the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council, has taken a quick swipe at the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over some statements he made about the current Naira redesign and fuel scarcity, among other crises affecting the country. Okonkwo explained that Asiwaju Tinubu thinks he is campaigning against his oppositional parties, but he is actually campaigning against himself and his party, the APC.

According to Okonkwo, “Tinubu thinks he is campaigning against the PDP or Labour Party, but he ends up campaigning against the APC and himself; he is part of the party, isn’t he?” Each time Tinubu spits balderdash against his party, I know his original intention is to rubbish the achievements of the opposition parties, but he ends up doing it to himself.

Even when he said the Naira redesign and fuel scarcity were all aimed at him while speaking during a campaign rally at Abeokuta, he thought he was faulting the PDP, but then he forgot he was blackmailing his own party since he doesn’t know the reality that his party is currently the ruling party.

