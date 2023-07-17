He Said He Doesn’t Visit Govs But He Had To Visit Due To Our Pedigree – Abia Gov On Obi Cubana

Business tycoon Obinna Iyiegbu, commonly known as Obi Cubana, has received accolades from Alex Otti, the recently elected governor of Abia State.

At his residence in Nvosi, Isialangwa, Abia state, the governor hosted Obi Cubana and Ike Iyiegbu on Sunday.

Many comments are being made right now as a result of the images from the visit being shared online.

In a statement he published on his official Twitter page, Obi Cubana asserted that he doesn’t visit governors, but Otti was obligated to do so because of his reputation.

Obi Cubana claims that the state’s achievements have inspired many people to come back and invest there.

He asserted that he agreed to build a business in Aba that would employ several locals.

Kindly check out some of the pictures from the meeting between the public figures below.

