He lied when he said that he met with one of the G-5 governors in his house-Wike attacks Ayu

Following claims by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, that one of the G-5 governors is now in Atiku Abubakar’s camp, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has come out to refute the claims. Wike declared that no member of the G-5 governors will ever go to and meet Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike made it clear that members of the G-5 governors cannot be blackmailed and that they have faced a similar battle before and will come out victorious in the current battle between them and members of Atiku Abubakar’s camp. He also noted that the G-5 governors have the support of the people and will not be swayed by the claims of Iyorchia Ayu.

The G-5 governors have been in the spotlight recently due to their ongoing battle with Atiku Abubakar’s camp. Despite the claims of Iyorchia Ayu, Nyesom Wike has made it clear that the G-5 governors will not be swayed and will remain loyal to their cause.

Nyesom Wike’s statement comes in the wake of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential Campaign rally which was initially denied approval.

The Governor went on to explain that he had to re-approve the Port Harcourt Stadium for the rally after some people pleaded with him to reconsider his decision. He said that he was convinced that the security concerns had been addressed and that the rally could take place without any issues.

The Governor also stated that he will not back down from any legal action if the situation arises. He concluded by saying that he will not be intimidated by anyone and will continue to fight for the rights of the people.

