He Insulted Us – Wike Says Rivers People Won’t Vote For Atiku

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that the electorate in the state will not vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of his own party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike delivered his speech at Ogbakiri junction in Emohua Local Government Area, where he launched the repair and dualisation of Emohua Road to Abalama/Tema Junction. “Isn’t it an insult that you’re addressing Rivers people in Abuja?” He stated.

“You cannot visit Rivers State and speak to us. You claim that Rivers State is unsafe, but you want their vote. “No rational person would accept that insult.”

