He Holds A Broom, He Dances, Yet Some Political Flirt Says He Can’t Hold A Cup Of Tea- Onanuga

The Director Media, APC presidential campaign council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has taken out his time to slam some individuals who have been criticising Bola Tinubu, claiming that the APC presidential candidate cannot hold a cup of tea or hold anything.

While speaking, Mr Onanuga reminded such individuals that the APC presidential candidate can hold broom and even dance. He went on and stated it clearly that God Almighty will surely do justice to Bola Tinubu’s traducers.

Bayo Onanuga made this disclosure on his twitter handle, after sharing a certain video where the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu was spotted holding a broom and was also dancing, during one of the APC presidential campaign rallies.

On several occasions, some Nigerians, most especially those that belongs to the opposition parties ha e been criticising the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming that he is too weak and old to become the next president of the country.

But be it as it may, we must wait till next month and allow Nigerians to make the decision and chose the person that will be the next president of the country.

