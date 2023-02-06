Having Worked Directly With The President, I Know The Trick CBN Governor Played – Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former governor of Edo state and the All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain Adams Oshiomhole has reacted to the raging controversy over redesigned new naira notes. The ex-APC national chairman said the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Godwin Emefiele never consulted with anybody before introducing the new naira notes as he tagged the policy “senseless”.

Oshiomhole reacted thus, “I am shocked that CBN could pursue this senseless policy. Let me be clear, when I say senseless, it is not about the idea of changing currency. This CBN governor has broken no new grounds, because we have changed currencies before. The CBN is not part of the institutions responsible for free and fair elections. That is not in the act established for CBN”.

Oshiomhole however went on to insinuate that Emefiele tricked the President into approving the policy.

“Having worked directly with the President as APC Chairman, I know the trick the CBN governor played. Because we have a President who has told the world that if Nigeria does not kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria. And he meant it! If you want the President to accede to something, you must assure him that what you want him to approve will not in any way translate to a corrupt practice. So I can guess that in obtaining the approval that the President said he gave, I believe the CBN governor deceived the President by amplifying the need to have corrupt free electioneering”.

