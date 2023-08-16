Having Wike Would Surely Improve The Chances Of This Party, Especially In 2027 -Ganduje

Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has explained why the immediate-past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, paid him a visit, emphasizing that the Minister-designate is eager to work with the ruling party.

Ganduje made the statement during a visit to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja by former Plateau State Governor and APC Presidential Campaign Council Director General, Simon Bako Lalong.

He said,

“You know Wike is an honorable minister designate, so he came, and we talked because I was looking for him to congratulate him on that”. He also came to congratulate me. “We agreed that when he is fully ordained, he will work very hard to advance the ministry to which he has been assigned, and he is willing to cooperate.” But we didn’t get into whether he was going to APC or not. That issue will come up later.”

“We are publishing a new blueprint to boost the party’s followership, which will encompass all strata of officials, including those in the APC and those in other political parties”. Having Wike would surely improve the chances of this party, especially in 2027. I can guarantee you that the APC will shortly welcome a number of political parties. We’re operating covertly. However, the spirit of national unity in Nigeria does not imply the spirit of a single political party.” “The spirit of national unity entails the spirit of national competence and capacity,” he explained.

Source: Punch

