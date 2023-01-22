This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Having voted PDP out in 2015, it would be disastrous to Bring them back to power- Says Tinubu

According to News published by the Vanguard Newspaper this afternoon, Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the people of Jigawa State to vote in responsive and responsible leadership in the upcoming general election, and not allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to power. According to him, having voted Peoples Democratic Party in 2015, People should not allow them back in power in 2023. It would be disastrous to Bring back the PDP to power after they failed Nigeria.

Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress said this when he addressed party supporters who thronged the APC presidential campaign rally held at Mallam Aminu Kano Triangle, Dutse, Capital City of Jigawa state.

“Nigerians did the courageous job of kicking out PDP eight years ago. According to him, Jigawa states People should not trust their deceptive promises. Do not let them back into power. Like locusts, they will devour everything on their path!

“Instead, vote for a Presidential Candidate that has a track record of delivering prosperity to the people. We did it in Lagos and Borno states, and with your help, we will do it again for Nigeria. Vote for the people with the vision, capacity, competence and integrity to do what is right. Says Bola Tinubu during the Presidential campaign rally in Jigawa state.

