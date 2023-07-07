Having Supported Atiku In 2019, You Wanted Me To Still Shout Vote Atiku In 2023?- Kassim Afegbua

The fact that being a Northerner affected the chances of Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election is no longer news.

Recall that as a result of the primordial sentiments that plagued the election, the former vice president came in second position in the just concluded elections, losing to Bola Tinubu who is a southerner.

Speaking on this issue in an interview with Arise , a former commissioner for information in Edo state, Kassim Afegbua noted that it would’ve been wrong to support Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election when it was the time of the south to produce the next president.

He said the Nigerian society is a plural society where every group interests must be represented. He added that having supported Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election, supporting a southern candidate (Bola Tinubu) for president in the election was the best thing to do.

He said “you can’t force me to swallow the fledging of a process that was programmed to fail. Having supported Atiku Abubakar in 2019, you want me in 2023 again to still come and be shouting vote for Atiku when it is naturally the turn of the south, I won’t do that. Particularly for a plural society like Nigeria, where you need to balance to power algorithms and ensure that every interest is accommodated in the sense of inclusion. It was better for me to support a southerner, a candidate of the APC from the southern extraction of the country.”

Watch from mins 7:50 to 8:32

GiftedWritez (

)