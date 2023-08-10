Having a voting map of 93M & someone is in Villa with just 8M votes invalidates legitimacy– Segun Sowunmi

Segun Sowunmi, a prominent figure within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the credibility of an elected leader could be undermined by the stark contrast between the total number of votes cast in an election and the significantly smaller number of votes received by the winner. He shared this perspective during an appearance on the Politics Today program on Channels Television, where he discussed the PDP’s strategies for reconciling various factions within the party.

Sowunmi pointed the expansive reach of the PDP, referring to it as an institution that has nurtured a diverse array of political figures. He offered the example of Godswill Akpabio, a former PDP Governor and Senator, along with Nasir El-Rufai and Ribadu, both of whom held positions within the party before pursuing different paths. Sowunmi acknowledged the right of these individuals to have made such choices.

Seun Okinbaloye, the program’s host, interjected by suggesting that the PDP might be excessively preoccupied with its historical achievements. Sowunmi countered this notion, emphasizing that the party’s concerns extend beyond mere nostalgia.

Sowunmi expounded on his perspective, stating that when a democratically elected leader faces challenges to their legitimacy, it becomes problematic. He illustrated this with a striking analogy: the incongruity between a vast voting population of 93 million and a leader occupying the presidential villa with a mandate based on a mere 8 million votes. In his estimation, this stark contrast inherently erodes the legitimacy of the elected leader.

In his words, “You can not have a voting map of 93 million and someone is sitting in the villa with just about 8 million, that already invalidates the legitimacy.”

He outlined the PDP’s intention to transform into more than just a political party—it would evolve into a tribe of committed members. He envisioned a scenario where individuals who join the party are fully aware of the commitment they are making to this tribe-like entity. Departing from the party, according to Sowunmi, would not be without consequences, underlining the significance of loyalty and unity within the PDP.

Video (14:45)

