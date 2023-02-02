Having 70% votes in Anambra doesn’t mean you’re better than someone with 10% in Kano-El-Rufai to Obi – 50MINDS.COM

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Having 70% votes in Anambra doesn’t mean you’re better than someone with 10% in Kano-El-Rufai to Obi According to a report by the Vanguard online Newspaper, the Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, claimed that ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the fact that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has 70 per cent votes in Anambra state does not mean he is better than someone with 10 per cent votes in Kano state.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai made the statement in an interview with TVC News during the hang-out program when he was giving his opinion on the forthcoming presidential election.

Kaduna state governor, El-Rufai began by saying that the forthcoming presidential election is between two political parties. The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He claimed that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, can not win because he does not have the political stature or strength to gather 25% votes in 24 states (two-third) require by the electoral law of winning the election.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai then ask,

“How can Peter Obi win any election? Peter Obi is doing 1 per cent in Sokoto, Kano etc. And these are the places the votes are… The fact that you(Peter Obi) do 70 per cent in Anambra does not mean you are better than someone with 10 per cent in Kano where you have about 4 million voters.

“Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor, and that is what he will be. He will not get anywhere.”

