Havertz and Mount could flop next season after early displays for Arsenal and Man United

Arsenal new star, Kai Havertz and new Man United Midfielder, Mason Mount are former Chelsea Players who were sold by the Blues in this summer transfer window to these two respective EPL clubs. The duo despite winning the UCL title and other trophies, underwhelmed in terms of performances at Stamford Bridge.

Both Players recently made their debut for the respective new clubs. Mount first for Man United in a friendly 2-0 win over Leeds United. Havertz for Arsenal in a 1-1draw with German side, Nurnberg. However, despite no need to judge yet, the early signs does not look as explosive as earlier hyped and presumed.

Mount had a somewhat ok first game for United. Havertz on the other hand is already getting criticized from the getgo at Arsenal. However, these general early signs only goes to prove one thing, that both Players are unlikely to do better than how they did at Chelsea. They were average and they flopped, that same outcome could be the case at both Man United and Arsenal ahead of the new season, time will tell.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (

)