Has Nigeria Been Better Than It Was When PDP Left It 8 Years Ago?—PDP Chieftain Calls Out Nigerians

Former boss of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and Special Advisor on Community Engagement to the Atiku/Okowa President Campaign, Prof. Usman Yusuf, while speaking about the PDP and their development in the race for the presidency, took a swipe at the APC administration over the lingering fuel and Naira scarcity and says Nigeria has not been better after the administration of the PDP eight years ago.

Speaking during an interview with the channel television, “The 2023 Verdict,” he explained that voting the APC back into power will be a suicidal mission for Nigerians.

According to him, “It will be suicidal for you to re-elect APC again; they came with three points: to control insecurities, corruption, and improve the economy; but our question to all Nigerians is: is your life better today than it was 8 years ago? I guess the answer is definitely No.”

Speaking further, he stated that the APC members are causing confusion within the country by blaming the administration they brought into power for its non-performance.

