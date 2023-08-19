Harry Kane’s Goal Record For Tottenham in The Premier League Since Season 2014/15

In Premier League history, few names shine as brightly as Harry Kane’s. Since the 2014/15 season, the prolific striker has etched his mark with a remarkable goal-scoring spree for Tottenham Hotspur, a journey that has captivated fans and left an indelible legacy. As documented by Stats24, this article delves into Kane’s goal record season by season, highlighting his consistent prowess in finding the back of the net.

The 2014/15 season marked the beginning of Kane’s goal-scoring odyssey, as he announced his arrival with a respectable tally of 21 goals. This was just a glimpse of the brilliance that was to come.

Kane’s goal-scoring prowess hit new heights in the 2015/16 season, as he notched an impressive 25 goals. His clinical finishing and footballing intelligence were on full display, establishing him as one of the league’s most lethal strikers.

As the years progressed, Kane’s goal tally continued its meteoric rise. The 2016/17 season saw him elevate his game even further, netting an astonishing 29 goals and solidifying his reputation as a true goal-scoring sensation.

The 2017/18 season was a crowning achievement for Kane, as he breached the 30-goal mark with an impressive haul. His ability to find the net consistently placed him in an elite group of footballing legends.

Despite facing injury setbacks, Kane’s hunger for goals remained undiminished. The 2018/19 season saw him register a commendable 17 goals, showcasing his determination and resilience.

Kane’s prowess persisted in the 2019/20 season, where he delivered an impressive 18 goals. His leadership on and off the pitch made him a talismanic figure for Tottenham.

The 2020/21 season was yet another showcase of Kane’s ability to influence matches, culminating in an impressive tally of 23 goals. His footballing IQ and finishing finesse remained unparalleled.

As time marched on, Kane’s goal-scoring prowess remained a force to be reckoned with. Despite challenges in the 2021/22 season, he registered a commendable 17 goals, further cementing his status as a footballing icon.

Kane’s most recent campaign, the 2022/23 season, witnessed a triumphant return to form with an exceptional 30-goal haul. His consistent excellence remained a beacon of hope for his team.

Bundesliga Goals for Bayern

While the focus of this article is on Harry Kane’s Premier League exploits, it’s worth noting that Kane has not played in the Bundesliga for Bayern. His career has been solely dedicated to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

