Harry Kane still can’t win a trophy as Bayern Munich are thrashed 3-0 in German Super Cup

Harry Kane missed his opportunity to win his first trophy as his career took a sudden turn on the day he left Spurs. After completing a remarkable £104 million transfer from Tottenham, the England captain found himself on the bench for Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup, just 11 hours later.

But Harry Kane could only watch in disbelief as Dani Olmo’s impressive hat-trick shook the Bundesliga champions in the season’s opening game. Olmo scored early in the first half and again right before the end, giving the DFB Pokal champions a comfortable 2-0 lead. Kane finally entered the game to a warm welcome from his excited new supporters, just over an hour after the match started.

The fans cheered and chanted Harry Kane’s name while he eagerly waited to make his debut on the bench.

However, shortly after Kane joined the game, in a matter of just a couple of minutes, Dani Olmo completed his impressive hat-trick by calmly scoring from the penalty spot.

It is widely known that during his remarkable spell at Spurs, Kane unfortunately never had the chance to lift a trophy, despite coming incredibly close on a few occasions. He had to settle for runner-up medals in the prestigious Champions League and also had to endure disappointment twice in the League Cup.

Not only that, but Kane also experienced heartbreak while representing his country in the Euro 2020 final, where England faced Italy. The match ended in a painful defeat for England, with Italy emerging triumphant after a tense penalty shootout.

Olmo got Leipzig off to a fantastic start at the Allianz Arena.

A wide free-kick caused confusion in the Bayern defense, who failed to clear the ball from their area.

Taking advantage of the loose ball, Olmo skillfully slotted it into the net through a crowded penalty area, just three minutes into the game.

Then, right before halftime, Olmo struck again, extending Leipzig’s lead.

Displaying impressive agility, the Spanish forward spun past defenders and chased after the ball, ensuring it didn’t escape his reach. With a well-placed poke, he beat Sven Ulreich and scored.

Harry Kane couldn’t quite believe what he was witnessing—after all, his move to Germany was supposed to guarantee trophies, starting from day one.

For Kane, winning the Champions League is his primary goal, considering domestic trophies as mere routine for the Bundesliga champions.

As Bayern fans eagerly awaited their team’s goals, they fervently called for their new hero, Kane.

To their delight, Thomas Tuchel responded to their pleas and brought Kane back into the game, offering him a brief motivational chat before substituting him for Mathys Tel, who had missed a golden opportunity to score.

Undoubtedly, Kane had visions of leading a remarkable comeback.

However, the actual outcome was quite different, as he struggled to make a significant impact on the game, barely managing to make meaningful touches on the ball.

