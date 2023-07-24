Hardship: Tinubu Supporters Call For Patience Over Removal Of Fuel Subsidy

According to Dailytrust, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s supporters under the auspices of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), have called on Nigerians to remain calm aimed hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, the national chairman of the group, made the appeal in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He said that the hardship felt by people is too much because the decision made by the president should have been done by the past governments in the last 15 years.

“If President Bola Tinubu had not taken those measures, the Nigerian economy could have collapsed completely, with its consequences on the economy, society, and politics.

“The hardship that we are going through now will pass, and by this time next year, by God’s grace, Nigerians will start to witness the positive outcomes of the president’s actions,” Adeyeye said.

Source: Dailytrust.

Cris (

)