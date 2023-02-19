‘Happy 90th birthday Mumisco’ -Professor Yemi Osinbajo shares new post to mark his mother’s birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, The Vice President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of his mother.

The Vice President shared the photo on his Official Facebook page today being Sunday the 19th day of February, 2023 to mark his mother’s 90th birthday Anniversary and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Happy 90th birthday Mumisco”, Professor Yemi Osinbajo wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, you could clearly see Osinbajo’s beautiful mother and she looks way younger than her age. She also wore a beautiful smile which gave her a completely different appearance. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

